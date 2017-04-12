Flipkart’s $1.4 billion lifeline highlights the long trek ahead to profitability  

Moneycontrol Research

Flipkart has managed to raise money after two years of drought in what is its largest funding ever. The e-commerce major has raised USD 1.4 billion at a post-money valuation of USD 11.6 billion. The last time Flipkart raised money was at a valuation of USD 15.2 billion. The lower valuation explains the stress in the e-commerce industry in India and the difficulty in finding an investor.

Experts had projected an exponential growth rate for the industry which was expected to touch USD 120 billion by 2020. However, the industry is still struggling with collective sales of USD 15 billion in 2016. Over the last two years fund-raising has been an issue with the industry which has yet to see companies posting profits. Private equity players either have cut the umbilical cord of funding or have advised mergers between companies who had a common set of investors.

The sector is now getting set for the endgame as some of the bigger players are gasping for funds. Flipkart with its recently acquired money bag is ready to fight it out with Amazon and Chinese major Alibaba which is expected to enter the Indian market. However, the going is unlikely to be easy for Flipkart.

First of all Flipkart has seen some senior-level changes in its management with the current CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy being a representative of its largest investor Tiger Global Management. With a mandate to cut costs and grow the business, one of the first things that happened was exits of three senior-level employees. Saikiran Krishnamurthy, the head of Ekart; Surojit Chatterjee, senior vice-president of product management; and Samardeep Subandh, chief marketing officer left the company apart from co-founder and former CEO Binny Bansal.

Flipkart’s focus on cost-cutting has already resulted in cash burn coming down by 25 percent from peak levels.

A fund manager or a banker’s approach to running business might help cut costs but what about growth? Flipkart has cut down on advertisements at a time when Amazon is all over the place. This has already started showing effect. Amazon in the first quarter of the current calendar year has grown by 85 percent as compared to 25 percent for Flipkart, according to a report. Both the top players have outgrown the industry which has increased by 14 percent in 2016.

Flipkart in order to cut down its losses is also focusing on high margin products by cutting down its dependence on mobile phones, a low-margin category that accounts for more than half of all e-commerce in India. Flipkart plans to expand into three other categories—large appliances, fashion and furniture—and re-entering groceries.

The logic of entering some of these segments is that they are fast-moving. But a look at how most of the existing players are struggling gives an idea of where Flipkart might be heading. Further, apart from groceries others are much smaller segments.

One striking feature of the recent round of fund-raising by Flipkart has been that around USD 200-250 million of the funds would be utilized to acquire ebay.in. eBay has been struggling to get its mojo despite being among the early players in the market. According to reports, eBay posted a loss of Rs 172 crore on sales of Rs 132 crore in 2014-15. Flipkart, which is present in almost all product segments as eBay has no visible synergy, though the management has been quoted as saying that it could use the international procurement of the US company.

Keeping a hawk-eye approach towards costs may come at the expense of sales growth, especially when it is competing with an aggressive player like Amazon who has committed USD 5 billion for its India operation with a commitment to increase it further.

Flipkart tried to control costs through lower ad-spend, but Amazon was able to capture mind share and if growth numbers are to be believed it is taking away market share. Flipkart then tried to cut logistic costs, but Amazon replied by launching its ‘Prime’ service which boosts of same-day delivery and again attracting urban clients where the service is introduced.

Amazon knows that the soft under-belly of Flipkart is funds, or rather the lack of it. But the present USD 1.2 billion (net of eBay acquisition cost) will give Flipkart enough muscle power to survive longer. Another consoling factor for Flipkart is that Amazon is burning cash at a much faster pace. However, the US major has more cash to burn. Having been in India for only three years as compared to a decade for Flipkart, Amazon has covered a lot of ground and fast.

Unless Flipkart gets its game plan right it won’t be long before Amazon takes over pole position from India’s favorite e-commerce company, in spite of the new funding.