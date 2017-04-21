Easy refunds no more as Flipkart tightens return policy

Moneycontrol News

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart has tightened its return policy for a variety of products sold on its platform.

Facing tough competition from Amazon, the e-tailer aims to cut operational costs through the move, at the risk of making some customers unhappy.

From now onwards, Flipkart won't offer refunds on a multitude of products like mobile accessories, personal care appliances, computer and camera accessories, office equipment, apart from high-cost items such as mobile phones, large appliances and furniture.

"If a defect is determined within the 10-day period following delivery/installation, a replacement of the same model will be provided at no additional cost," the new policy says.

"If no defect is confirmed, the issue is not diagnosed within 10 days of delivery, a troubleshooting step cannot be performed, or if one replacement has already been provided, you will be directed to a brand service centre to resolve any subsequent issues."

While vendors have welcomed this move, experts believe that this move might backfire as liberal refund policies was one of the main reasons why online shopping boomed in Indian in a short span of time.

An ecommerce industry executive who tracks Flipkart termed the new refund policy as "penny wise and pound foolish" while speaking with the Economic Times.

He said that his move might give some short-term relief but will alienate customers in the long run.

Earlier, online shopping sites offered full refund and no-questions-asked policy to assure sceptical Indian customers in to buying from their portal.

Sellers who sell their products on e-commerce firm Flipkart welcomed the company's decision to tighten its refund policy.

"This is a good move and will reduce the unwanted returns on the platform besides helping the sellers reduce their operational costs. In multiple instances customers would return product just to get refund. During a ten day window they would return the product on the tenth day," said a spokesperson of All India Vendors Association.

The move happens at a time when the country's largest e-commerce firm is in talks with rival Snapdeal for a merger.