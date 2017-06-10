Flipkart, Shopclues to start sale offers from June 10

E-commerce players Flipkart and Shopclues will kick off sale offers on their websites from June 10, promising high discounts.

While Flipkart will run the 9-day offer for fashion products, Shopclues will have a week-long one for home kitchen, electronic accessories, fashion and related accessories.

"The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country," Flipkart Fashion Head Rishi Vasudev said in a statement.

Flipkart Fashion Days will run for nine days, starting on June 10 until June 18. This will include 50 brands.

"A 'Bid n Win' contest will also be open for the customers during the 9-day sale and the lowest unique bidders will win premium prizes like Emporio Armani watch worth Rs 13,995, Victorinox bag worth Rs 15,960 and a lot more," the Flipkart statement said.

The sale will be across 50 brands, including Aeropostle, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas and the like.

Shopclues expects to double the number of transactions in the sale starting tomorrow as against the one held last month.

"Last month, we had launched trial of the Triple Value sale for two days, which saw over 1 lakh transactions on our website. This time, we hope to double it within the time- period of this sale. It is a big event for us. During the sale, we expect about five times more conversions compared to any other regular day," said Harneet Singh, Vice-President for marketing, Shopclues.