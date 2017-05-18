Flipkart named most sought after employer in LinkedIn survey

Flipkart has been named the top employer followed by Amazon and KPMG India in the second and third place respectively, according to a list compiled by internet professional network LinkedIn.

Others in the top 10 of LinkedIn India's most sought- after employers list include One97 Communications at the fourth place, Ola (5th), HCL Technologies (6th), Adobe (7th), Alphabet (8th), OYO Rooms (9th) and Reliance Industries at the 10th place.

The list of 25 top companies in India also saw over 30 per cent of new entrants, namely One97 Communications, Tech Mahindra (14th), Swiggy (15th), IDFC Bank (17th), Vodafone (20th), Grofers (22nd), McKinsey & Company (24th) and Oracle (25th).

Among the companies showing significant improvement in the list include Ola from last year's 10th rank to 5th this year, OYO Rooms from 16th to 9th, Reliance Industries from 23rd to 10th, and Cisco from 24th to 16th.

From leading tech multinationals to startups, 13 homegrown companies found place in the list. Six startups (including two unicorns) also made it to the top 25, including Flipkart, One97 Communications, OYO Rooms and Grofers among others.

"India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience," said Irfan Abdulla, Director, Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India.

LinkedIn further said that many of the good employers have one thing in common -- they reward their employees well. From unique welcome traditions to offering sabbaticals for tenured employees and well-being programs, companies offer perks in order to retain employees.

"We have an extremely open and empowering culture where we place full trust in our employees. We are dedicated to build this culture of growth and to fuel our commitment to constantly innovate, disrupt and build India's global technology powerhouse," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd