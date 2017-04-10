App
Apr 10, 2017 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart buys eBay India business, gets $500 million as investment

Even as eBay has sold its India business Flipkart, not all of its employees in India will be absorbed by the Bangalore-based company

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

Touted as the largest ever fund raise in the Indian startup ecosystem, e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday raised USD 1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft at post transaction valuation of USD 11.6 billion.

In exchange for an equity stake in Flipkart, eBay is making a cash investment of USD 500 million and selling its India business to the company.

Even as eBay has sold its India business Flipkart, not all of its employees in India will be absorbed by the Bangalore-based company.

"There will be a section of employees who will continue with eBay India ? primarily in the India analytics team based in Bengaluru and will continue to support global work for eBay. There will another section of employees who will relocate to eBay US," said the spokesperson of eBay India over an e-mail.

While the company did not disclose the India-specific numbers, globally it claims to be having 11,000 employees across 39 countries.

According to the company's spokesperson, a part of employees will move to Flipkart at the closure of the deal which will take approximately 60-90 days. While another chunk of employees who will continue to support the transition will take further more time to move to Flipkart. There will be no retrenchment as part of the deal, an eBay India spokesperson said.

EBAY

The valuation of Flipkart fell to USD 11.6 billion during the current round, 23.6 percent down from its previous round in July of 2015. Flipkart had raised USD 700 million at a valuation of over USD 15 million then.

Upon the close of the transaction, which is expected later this year, Flipkart will acquire eBay?s buyers in India. The company will remove the number of active buyers in India from its reporting during the quarter in which the transaction closes.

The US-based had entered into the India market, through an acquisition of Baazee.com in 2004. It finally launched its e-commerce business in India in 2005.

However, despite having an early mover advantage, the company couldn't make it big in the India market and eventually succumbed to competition from much younger rivals including Flipkart.

Lack of a differentiated vision for the India market against its global markets was touted to be one of the biggest reason for the failure of eBay in India.

It started off as a trading platform offering auctions, quick buys and classifieds modes of person-to-person trading. One could sell gems and jewellery, handicrafts, clothes, even used electronics on the site.

Auctioning was a popular method of buying products in the US and was seen a good method for price discovery.

India, however, was a very different market. A thing like auction wouldn't quite match the requirement of the customers here.

Furthermore, former employees have also accused the company of not giving them a free hand when it came to experimenting with initiatives.

"All software development had to happen from San Jose. The option to take a call locally didn't exist," a former senior executive said.

Timeline of Flipkart's acquisitions

Timeline_Acquisitions

