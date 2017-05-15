Flipkart Big 10 Sale Day 2: Top 10 offers that you can make most of

Moneycontrol News

The Flipkart Big 10 Sale to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations has begun. The e-tailer is offering up to 90 percent discount on several items along with bank tie-ups that give cashbacks on using credit and debit cards. The Flipkart Big 10 sale which will continue till May 18 has deals across categories.

Here are top 10 offers on Flipkart Big 10 Sale Day 2:

In the refrigerator segment, Samsung 253 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has a 14 percent discount at Rs 18,999. Also, there’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,200 on exchange of old refrigerators.

There’s a 16 percent discount on Lenovo Core i3 6th Gen Ideapad 110 Notebook. It is priced at Rs 20,990 with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,018 a month.

Moto G5 Plus phone has an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange of old handset. It is priced at Rs 15,999 with no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant is selling at flat Rs 3,000 discount. It is priced at Rs 14,9000 with no-cost EMI.

Seagate, Toshiba, WD and Lenovo’s 2TB portable hard disks are selling at prices starting from Rs 4,999.

To beat the heat, Flipkart’s offering up to a 30 percent discount on air conditioners. A Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star Split AC-White is available at Rs 27,999 at a discount of 39 percent.

The Apple iPad 32GB variant with 9.7 inch Retina display is selling with a 13 percent discount at Rs 24,900.

Audio devices from Sony, JBL and Philips are fetching discounts of up to 70 percent.

Flipkart’s offering a 26 percent discount on LG’s 32-inch HD Ready LED TV at Rs 16,499. Besides, you could save Rs 8,000 under exchange.

Fully Automatic Top Load 6 kg washing machine from Haier sells at Rs 10,999 — a 31 percent discount. There’s an additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange of old washing machines.