Flipkart Apple days: iPhone 6 for Rs 25,999, iPhone 7 for Rs 47,999 and more

Online retailer Flipkart is back with ‘Flipkart Apple Days’ during which buyers can lay their hands on hefty discounts on iPhones and other Apple products.

The discounts are being offered on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE.

It is pertinent to note that somebody looking for higher discounts should check out the higher-end models of iPhones. The highest discount is available on the iPhone 7 256GB. This one gets a flat Rs 20,000 off on the MSRP. iPhone 6 (16GB) is available for as low as Rs 25,990 and other Apple products are available with a cashback and exchange bonuses are also available.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S is retailing at a starting price of Rs 39,999, which is not that great.

There is a 10 per cent off on MacBook Air and attractive exchange deals on the MacBook Pro during the three-day sale till April 26.