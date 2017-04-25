App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Flipkart Apple days: iPhone 6 for Rs 25,999, iPhone 7 for Rs 47,999 and more

The discounts are being offered on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE.

Flipkart Apple days: iPhone 6 for Rs 25,999, iPhone 7 for Rs 47,999 and more

Online retailer Flipkart is back with ‘Flipkart Apple Days’ during which buyers can lay their hands on hefty discounts on iPhones and other Apple products.

The discounts are being offered on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE.

It is pertinent to note that somebody looking for higher discounts should check out the higher-end models of iPhones. The highest discount is available on the iPhone 7 256GB. This one gets a flat Rs 20,000 off on the MSRP. iPhone 6 (16GB) is available for as low as Rs 25,990 and other Apple products are available with a cashback and exchange bonuses are also available.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S is retailing at a starting price of Rs 39,999, which is not that great.

There is a 10 per cent off on MacBook Air and attractive exchange deals on the MacBook Pro during the three-day sale till April 26.

tags #Apple #Business #Flipkart #Flipkart Apple Days #iPhone #iPhone 6 #iPhone 7 #online

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.