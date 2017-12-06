App
Dec 06, 2017 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart ahead of Amazon on most trusted brand ranking in Q3 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Domestic e-commerce firm Flipkart nudged slightly ahead of global rival Amazon on the most trusted brand ranking during the third quarter of 2017, according to Redseer's Etailing Leadership Index.

The report which takes into account the Diwali festival weeks also said that both the companies suffered on the scoring due to a decrease in satisfaction in the consumer experience post-delivery.

"Since Q3'17 was a sale quarter for the industry, high order volumes led to issues in delivery and returns for customers," the report said.

This happened even as the net promoter's score (NPS) improved to 23 percent at an industry level, from 20 percent in the second quarter of 2017. It was led by sale and cashbacks provided by multiple players.

Redseer

However, specific NPS of either Flipkart or Amazon was not provided.

Flipkart had claimed 70 percent of the overall sales done by e-commerce companies during the five day sale period in September. Amazon had debunked the claim, calling it as 'poorly informed and speculative reports'.

Amazon did not immediately respond to the fresh report of Redseer.

