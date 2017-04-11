Flipkart $1.4 billion funding deal: What Binny Bansal said in an e-mail to employees

Moneycontrol News

Justifying the decline in Flipkart?s valuation, Binny Bansal in a letter to the employees said that the company was still having a 'double-digit valuation which was healthy, reflective of the current business and the global economy'.

The e-commerce major on Monday announced that it has raised USD 1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft in a down round. Post the transaction, the company is valued at USD 11.6 billion against USD 15.2 billion during its last cash funding round in 2015.

Bansal pointed that the company will be cautious when it comes to spending and growing the business. Such a message shows the level of maturity the Indian e-commerce sector is moving towards which was marred with deep discounts till late 2015.

"And, while this funding round provides the fuel we need to reach that goal, we have to continue growing our business with careful considerations to costs," he said.

Citing that the potential for online retail is about USD 100 billion, Bansal said that they have just scratched the surface till now.

Launched in Bangalore in 2007 by IIT-Delhi graduates Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart claims to have over 100 million registered users. It has so far raised USD 4.6 billion, including this round.

Here's the email from Binny Bansal to Flipkart's employees:

Hi all,

I have some important news to share with you. As you may have read in the media, we were in the process of shaping an investment round these past few months. I'm glad to let you know that today we entered into strategic agreements with three of the world's biggest tech companies -- Tencent, eBay and Microsoft -- who join us as partners in our Indian e-commerce journey.

This latest funding round is significant for a few reasons: it is the largest in our 10-year history as well as the Indian internet sector. It provides solid growth capital so we can cement and extend our lead in India's e-commerce market. And our valuation remains healthy and in double-digits, reflective of the current business and the global economy.

I'm particularly excited from the strong confidence global tech giants have shown in our abilities. It's not just an acknowledgement of the strides we've taken in improving people's lives, it's also an endorsement of the opportunities ahead. As I have said before, the potential is vast and we have only just scratched the surface. E-commerce accounts for less than 2 percent of all retail in India and the potential for online retail alone is about $100 billion.

Which is why these deals are particularly important for all of us.

These partnerships bring in a lot more than funds. They set us up to compete more aggressively through innovations. We can now collaborate deeply with eBay on cross-border trade and ensure our customers have a wider selection of international products to choose from. Tencent, one of the largest internet companies in the world, and Microsoft also join us as strategic investors.

I'm also happy to let you know that eBay.in is now part of the Flipkart group. It will continue to operate as an independent entity, maintaining its brand, business and operations. The eBay.in business will report to Kalyan.

As I write this note, I cannot help but reflect upon our trailblazing journey so far and its impact on the Indian e-commerce ecosystem, to a point where the biggest tech names in the world are now our partners, and we are now set to succeed in the long term.

I must stress that we still have some distance to go before fulfilling our mission -- to transform commerce in India through technology. And, while this funding round provides the fuel we need to reach that goal, we have to continue growing our business with careful considerations to costs. I look forward to your continued support.

Please do take a moment to celebrate what we have together accomplished and then gear up for what we can do next.

Congratulations to each and every one of you! Well done!

Cheers,

Binny