App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 24, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

First State Investments hikes stake in Cyient to 9.45%

In a BSE filing, Cyient said Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Ltd, First State Investments International Ltd, First State Investments Management (UK) Ltd and First State Investments (Singapore) increased their stake in the company to 9.45 per cent on April 20.

First State Investments hikes stake in Cyient to 9.45%

Global fund house First State Investments has hiked its stake by 1.03 percent in IT firm Cyient, formerly known as Infotech Enterprises, by buying 11.60 lakh shares in the open market.

In a BSE filing, Cyient said Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Ltd, First State Investments International Ltd, First State Investments Management (UK) Ltd and First State Investments (Singapore) increased their stake in the company to 9.45 percent on April 20.

Based on the average weighted price of Cyient stock on April 20, the transaction value is estimated at Rs 58.38 crore.

First State Investments is part of the asset management division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Shares of Cyient were trading 2.87 per cent higher at Rs 539.20 on BSE.

tags #Business #Cyient #First State Investments #Infotech Enterprises

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.