Fired Google engineer Damore hires Indian-origin Republican lawyer fight search-giant

James Damore, the engineer who was fired from Google for writing a ten-page memo blasting Google’s “left bias” that was critical of the company’s hiring policy, has now put matters a notch higher by bringing on board a lawyer who happens to be a member of the Republican National Committee, multiple media reports claim.

Indian-origin Harmeet Dhillon on Tuesday had confirmed that Damore is his client.

Dhillon said to CNN that she will represent Damore in the process related to a complaint he had filed at Google with the National Labor Relations Board.

Dhillon is well known for her work with the Republican Party. She was also under consideration to lead the civil rights decision in President Trump’s Justice Department.

Damore, who had previously termed Google as a “psychologically unsafe environment”, has stated he has no political inclinations to the Right wing in the US.

After he was fired August 7 for violating Google’s code of conduct by perpetuating gender stereotypes, Damore said other ex-Googlers told him they had been fired for similar reasons.



On its official website, Dhillon’s law firm has asked current or former Google employees whether they have experienced any shady or illegal employment practices or not.

Dhillon is reportedly exploring all possible avenues by gathering information about working conditions at the search giant’s office, particularly targeting those whose views are different than Google’s “political orthodoxy”.

Google has denied Damore’s allegation that its hiring practices are illegal. The company said Damore was fired for violating the company’s code of conduct and advancing “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself condemned parts of the essay, which stated that women are not well-represented in tech due to “biological” reasons, also stating that it violated the company’s code of conduct “by advancing harmful stereotypes in our workplace.”

Damore’s memo has become a flashpoint of political conflict as different groups have taken his side, with right-leaning ones supporting his stand and those on the Left calling him sexist.