Fiat to roll out locally produced Jeep Compass by June

Auto maker FCA India today said it is all set to roll out locally manufactured Jeep Compass SUV from its Ranjangaon manufacturing plant by June this year.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has invested USD 280 million in the Jeep Compass project.

"The local production schedule of the Jeep Compass is firmly on track...The Jeep Compass will come with several industry-first features and will set benchmarks in the Indian SUV space," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said in a statement.

The SUV will come with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The vehicle will also come with manual and automatic transmissions.

Both the engines will be scalable to BS VI regulatory requirements in India, the company said.

"One of the important highlights of the Jeep Compass is that both its export as well as the India models will be identical in terms of build and quality. We will export to international right-hand drive markets from India," Flynn said.

FCA had launched the Jeep brand in India in August last year with its completely built units (CBU) and the company since then has been on track with its strategy to launch a heavily localised SUV for the Indian market this year.

Jeep Compass will come loaded with features including electric parking brake (EPB), frequency selective damping (FSD), electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), dynamic steering torque (DST), hill start assist (HSA) among others.

The vehicle will also be equipped with six airbags including dual stage passenger airbags, the company said.