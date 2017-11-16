Do you fear losing valuables in a bank locker? Take insurance

If your valuables have been robbed from a locker bank, beware that the bank is not liable to compensate you for the entire loss. While in the recent Bank of Baroda locker theft where a tunnel was dug to loot the locker contents, an individual may only be eligible for a standard compensation (if any) from the bank.

Puneet Sahni, Head, Product Development, SBI General Insurance said that their home insurance policy will cover the contents of the home including locker contents if they have been declared.

Bankers also take liability policies that cover any potential thefts that may occur in the bank including loss of cash and contents. However, since locker contents are not declared to bank officials by individuals prior to being deposited, it is difficult to fix a liability on the jewellery or precious items kept in the lockers.

In the particular case mentioned above, the bank is said to have a banker's blanket insurance cover that protects against liability of organised thefts or robbery at bank premises including lockers. However, the sub-limit for lockers is not known.

But, several general insurance companies including SBI General, Royal Sundaram, among others, have individual home insurance covers that offer protection for personal contents, though there are sub-limits under the plans. So, the sub-limit on jewellery is Rs 2 lakh; if there is a theft in the bank locker only that much amount is available.

Some like Royal Sundaram under their Gruh Suraksha Plan offer up to Rs 50 lakh limit for jewellery and valuables under their gold plan.

Sanjay Datta, Chief, Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that the sub-limits usually range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and is offered as a part of the home insurance cover.

However, insurers said that unlike cases where individual locker owners allege that their contents are missing where liability is doubtful, if there is a clear case of theft or organised robbery, the bankers' blanket policy does cover the liability. Hence, there could be some standard payouts after an estimation is done by the bank.

Usually, in case of jewellery or loss of valuables, the home insurance covers offer about 10 percent of sum assured. So, if the sum insured for the home is Rs 1 crore, the liability will be Rs 10 lakh for jewellery.