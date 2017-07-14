App
Jul 14, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Faster resolution of NPAs is in best interest of all: SBI

From the side-lines of the India Banking Reforms Conclave, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar shared his views and outlook whether non-performing assets (NPA) resolution timelines could be missed considering Esser Steel has moved the Gujarat High Court and other company's may follow suit.

Rajnish Kumar
Rajnish Kumar
MD | State Bank of India

We would definitely like that the resolution timelines are not missed, he said.

Resolution happening faster is in everyone’s interest however being a democratic country, we cannot take away the rights of any citizen of the country -- aggrieved by any problem – to approach the court, he added.

Our entire attention is to resolve these issues whether within the framework of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or wherever outside the framework of NCLT, said Kumar.

The decision will be taken in the interest of the lenders as well as in the larger interest of the country as a whole. Resolving these issues will help us move forward. We cannot forever be stuck with this problem, he said.

For more, watch accompanying video...

tags #Business #Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) #State Bank of India (SBI)

