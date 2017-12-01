App
Dec 01, 2017 05:07 PM IST

Fabindia looks to add 40-50 stores every year

The company which recently opened a new retail format called the Fabindia Experience Centre, plans to have 10 such stores by the end of 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ethnic apparel brand Fabindia is expanding its business by adding 40-50 stores every year in existing as well as new markets, a senior company official said today.

"We would continue to add 40 to 50 stores every year," Fabindia President Retail Ajay Kapoor told PTI on the sidelines of CII retail summit.

The company has around 268 stores, he said, adding that the expansion would be through mix of company-owned, company operated stores and franchise model.

Kapoor said the company has plans to expand its presence in the overseas market too.

"We would open stores in Fiji and Sri Lanka," he said.

This would be in collaboration with local partners.

Fabindia presently operates stores in overseas market such as Singapore, the UAE, the US, Malaysia and Mauritius.

On Experience Centre, Kapoor said: "We would have six of them by March 2018."

Fabindia is an over Rs 1,000 crore company and growing with a CAGR of around 22 percent from last five years, he added.

The company, whose 70 percent revenue comes from the metro market, had recently opened stores at places such as Srinagar, Port Blair, Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Kovalam.

"We are exploring new places, which has aspirations," Kapoor said.

