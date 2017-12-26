App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 26, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eye on defaulters: Lenders circle over Videocon but resolution in sight for JP Associates

Videocon and JP Associates, who have debt of Rs 47,500 crore and Rs 26,000 crore on their books, respectively, were the top two in a list of 29 defaulters published by the Reserve Bank of India in August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders to debt-ridden Videocon Industries are set to refer the company to the bankruptcy court because they are unsure about whether the company’s proposed debt recast program will meet the Reserve Bank of India’s conditions to deal with defaulters.

On a related note, the restructuring of Jaiprakash Associates’ account is expected to be completed before the December 31 deadline, three senior bank officials told The Economic Times on the condition of anonymity.

Videocon and JP Associates, who have debt of Rs 47,500 crore and Rs 26,000 crore on their books, respectively, were the top two in a list of 29 defaulters published by the Reserve Bank of India in August. The central bank had ordered lenders to find a resolution for these accounts before the end of the calendar year.

In its circular, the RBI had said that any debt recast program that did not come from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will only be valid if two rating agencies gave investment-grade rating to the sustainable portion of the company’s debt, which will remain on its books even as the unsustainable portion gets restructured.

related news

"Videocon Industries has proposed a debt recast package to lenders which includes monetisation of assets such as land in metro cities and repayment of loan over 15 loans," one of the bank officials mentioned above told the newspaper.

Lenders have submitted their proposal to the central bank, which will in turn appoint two debt rating agencies to rate the company’s sustainable debt. Three officials from banks exposed to Videocon said that they were not very hopeful of the company’s sustainable debt getting an investment-grade rating because the proposed debt recast plan does not include a concrete plan for paying off the sustainable portion.

State Bank of India, which leads a consortium of lenders to the company, has asked for more time to restructure the loan but has nonetheless initiated dialogues with resolution professionals just to be safe, the above-mentioned officials said.

tags #Business #Companies #Jaiprakash Associates #Videocon Industries

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.