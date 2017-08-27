ExxonMobil intentionally misled public on climate change, claims new research

Moneycontrol News

ExxonMobil misled public for years regarding climate change even when its own research papers acknowledged the threat, claims a recently published research paper.

The company has been in hot water after it was claimed that it had tried to raise doubts about the authenticity of science regarding climatic change through its ads and campaigns. All this when the company had internally accepted the fact that the human activities are leading to global warming.

Science historian Naomi Oreskes and Harvard researcher Geoffrey Supran have published, as per a Wired report, the first comprehensive analysis of the company’s communications for the past four decades in their paper “Assessing ExxonMobil’s Climate Change Communications,” which was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The study analysed 187 documents of the company regarding climate change circulated between 1977 and 2014. Of this 83 percen, peer reviewed scientific literature and 80 percent internal document acknowledged the problem was man-made.

60 percent of ExxonMobil’s peer-reviewed papers and 53 percent of its internal documents acknowledge serious impacts of climate change and global warming. A 1982 internal document lists flooding and sea level rise and a 2002 paper lists coral reef bleaching and the disintegration of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet among them.

But when it came to the ads it took an altogether different approach. Of the total advertisements Exxon published in The New York Times between 1989 and 2004, 81 percent expressed doubt about the scientific findings regarding the topic, while only a tenth acknowledged the scientific reality.

The study also stated that the oil giant had misinformed the public about the long term viability of oil reserves.

However, a report in The Guardian stated that the company, which has always denied the allegations have deemed the new study as inaccurate and preposterous.

“Our statements have been consistent with our understanding of climate science,” said ExxonMobil's spokesman Scott Silvestri. He further added that the researchers were trying to attack the company’s reputation at the expense of the shareholders