Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi likely to be Uber's new CEO

The board of US-based cab hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc.'s has finally settled down on picking Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new chief executive officer, following over two months of search after Travis Kalanick resigned from the firm, according to multiple media reports.

Khosrowshahi has been the chief executive of online travel firm Expedia since 2005. He has been offered the position and negotiations are currently on, multiple media reports claim.

Born in Iran, Khosrowshahi had migrated to the US with his family when he was nine years old. He belongs to the anti-Trump camp in the tech industry and has actively spoken about the Muslim ban on seven nations, which impacted Expedia customers too. Khosrowshahi holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Brown University.

In 2015, Expedia gave him USD 90 million worth of stock options, in what can be termed as a retention amount for sticking with the company till 2020. Uber's board would have to up its offer to make Khosrowshahi leave Expedia to join the troubled taxi transportation company.

Uber co-founder Kalanick's resignation as CEO came in June after the shareholders demanded a change in leadership, in order to tackle the negative air around the company’s image.

His resignation followed a report which recommended some drastic changes in the company regarding work ethics, sexual harassment, and diversity.

The report was a result of an internal investigation the company had initiated after a former employee Susan Fowler alleged sexual harassment by her immediate supervisor in a blog post. She had accused the company of gender bias and had said that the company did not take any action after repeated complaints.