App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 28, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi likely to be Uber's new CEO

Khosrowshahi has been the chief executive of online travel firm Expedia since 2005. He has been offered the position by the board and negotiations are currently on

Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi likely to be Uber's new CEO

Moneycontrol News

The board of US-based cab hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc.'s has finally settled down on picking Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new chief executive officer, following over two months of search after Travis Kalanick resigned from the firm, according to multiple media reports.

Khosrowshahi has been the chief executive of online travel firm Expedia since 2005. He has been offered the position and negotiations are currently on, multiple media reports claim.

Born in Iran, Khosrowshahi had migrated to the US with his family when he was nine years old. He belongs to the anti-Trump camp in the tech industry and has actively spoken about the Muslim ban on seven nations, which impacted Expedia customers too. Khosrowshahi holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Brown University.

In 2015, Expedia gave him USD 90 million worth of stock options, in what can be termed as a retention amount for sticking with the company till 2020. Uber's board would have to up its offer to make Khosrowshahi leave Expedia to join the troubled taxi transportation company.

Uber co-founder Kalanick's resignation as CEO came in June after the shareholders demanded a change in leadership, in order to tackle the negative air around the company’s image.

His resignation followed a report which recommended some drastic changes in the company regarding work ethics, sexual harassment, and diversity.

The report was a result of an internal investigation the company had initiated after a former employee Susan Fowler alleged sexual harassment by her immediate supervisor in a blog post. She had accused the company of gender bias and had said that the company did not take any action after repeated complaints.

tags #Business #Companies #startups #Technology #Uber

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.