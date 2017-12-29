App
Dec 29, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expecting growth momentum to continue for rest of fiscal: RS Kalsi

Maruti Suzuki has captured half the market share in the changing dynamics of the four wheeler market and the company is bullish on the growth prospects going ahead. Ronojoy Banerjee caught up with RS Kalsi, the Senior Executive Director who says they will continue this growth momentum through the fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki has captured half the market share in the changing dynamics of the four wheeler market and the company is bullish on the growth prospects going ahead.

Ronojoy Banerjee caught up with RS Kalsi, the Senior Executive Director who says they will continue this growth momentum through the fiscal.

