The iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel located in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi will go under the hammer. The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the New Delhi municipal council to e-auction the property. This comes as a huge setback to the Tata group owned Indian hotels, which runs the property. To find how is the NDMC planning to proceed with it, watch Karan Singh Tanwar, Vice-Chairman, of NDMC in conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.