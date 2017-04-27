Expect revenue to increase more than 10% in FY18: Menon Bearings

Menon Bearings, which generally produces engine bearings whether it is used for automobile companies or perhaps even railways come out with their numbers.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Ram Menon, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director of Menon Bearings spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

"In the coming fiscal that is in FY18, I would expect the revenues to increase more than 10 percent", he said.

In total sales, company’s export is around 23-28 percent, he added.