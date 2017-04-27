App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 27, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect revenue to increase more than 10% in FY18: Menon Bearings

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Ram Menon, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director of Menon Bearings spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

Menon Bearings, which generally produces engine bearings whether it is used for automobile companies or perhaps even railways come out with their numbers.

"In the coming fiscal that is in FY18, I would expect the revenues to increase more than 10 percent", he said.

In total sales, company’s export is around 23-28 percent, he added.

For more, watch video...

#Business #Menon Bearings

