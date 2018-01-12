App
Jan 12, 2018
Jan 12, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect revenue of Rs 150-175 cr from truck segment: Subros

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, PK Duggal, VP-Corporate Planning & Marketing at Subros spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

In what has come as a shot in the arm for companies making air conditioners for the auto segment, the government has made use of air blowers compulsory in trucks; they should have an AC cabin. One of the big beneficiaries could be Subros. The stock has run up over 50 percent in the last three sessions and about 75 percent in the last three months.

Duggal said that we supply products to truck manufacturers.

He further said that we expect revenue of Rs 150-175 crore from the truck segment. We have the highest market share in the segment, he added.

Talking about capital expenditure, he said we require marginal amount for capital expenditure going ahead.

According to him, profitability from truck segment should be similar to car segment.

