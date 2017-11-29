App
Nov 29, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect earnings to improve due to fastrack orders: NCC

"We are looking at further reduction of finance cost and for that, we are talking to banks to restructure working capital loan," YD Murthy, Executive VP-Finance of NCC said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

NCC has been buzzing this week, rising 8 percent in two days. Most recently, the company's joint venture (JV) with BGR Infra won over Rs 25,000 crore mine development and operation order for Talai-Palli coal block from NTPC.

"EBITDA growth is likely to continue in second half of FY18 and we are targeting EBITDA margin over 9 percent for FY18," YD Murthy, Executive VP-Finance of NCC said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He expects earnings to improve due to fastrack orders. “We are confident, we will be able to bounce back very quickly,” he added.

He expects EBITDA to grow faster than revenue growth. With order execution has been increasing, working capital requirement may go up, said Murthy.

"We are looking at further reduction of finance cost and for that, we are talking to banks to restructure working capital loan," he further mentioned.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

