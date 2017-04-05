Expect double-digit growth for consumer durables in FY18: Bajaj Electricals

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shekhar Bajaj, CMD of Bajaj Electricals spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"We are looking at the double digit growth in the coming year for the consumer business", he said.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Nigel: I just wanted to focus on your consumer business first we have seen a bit of a de-growth in the last nine months or so are we expecting some kind of pick-up in the consumer segment business segment and also if you can tell us for FY18 if you are expecting a growth what kind of numbers are we working with?

A: Let me start by saying that de-growth is not because the demand for consumer product is down. It is our restructuring that is being done because of which sales are showing a negative numbers but because we are doing the complete different way of doing business in terms of redistribution and therefore because of that in a short run though our sales are down, our margins are better than last year by 2-3 percent and because of which the investors who are looking at Bajaj Electricals for some time think that over a period -- because stock market moves on the basis of future. So currently they don't bother whether it is minus 10 percent or minus 5 percent.

We are doing re-distribution. 70 percent of the business of fans was being doing through wholesaling. 50 percent of our sale of appliances were done through wholesaling. We have decided that we are going out of the wholesale market and going through our distribution channel 100 percent. Therefore, when you stop a wholesaler obviously that sale is lost so every time you keep increasing your distribution set up, it gives you a positive growth but when you stop wholesaling, there is a negative growth.

Just now 40-50 percent of re-distribution has been done. We are hoping by the end of this year by December, 90 percent of our distribution will be through this RREP and TOC method which is Theory Of Constraint method. RREP stands for Range And Reach Expansion Plan. So we will be covering 90 percent through this redistribution.

The similar thing which is been done by fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies by going to shop by shop, visiting every retailer every week on a fixed time basis so because of that retailer is happy because earlier he has to place an order, wait for our salesman to come whenever he comes they don't know. Here they get a guarantee that - okay Monday 10:00 I will be in your shop so that is one.

Second what is very important which is happening that we have stopped giving special deals. Therefore in the distribution market, there was a wholesaler who will get a special deal that instead of 100 pieces, you want 500 pieces, I will give you extra 3 percent, 5 percent. He was taking and putting into the market so a regular retailer would lose out because he will find his neighbour is getting at Rs 98 when his cost is Rs 100. Now all that is gone.

So we are saying it does not matter, short-term we are taking a hit but long run we think that margins – our retailers are saying that in case of all our competitors, we make 5-7 percent margin because of the competition is undercutting and they are getting some special deals while in case of Bajaj, I make 8-10 percent straight because all gets it at the same price. So there is no undercutting required because the costing is similar. Therefore short-term it does not matter while if somebody’s cost is Rs 95 and my cost is Rs 100, if I sell it at Rs 110, he can sell at Rs 105. If everybody’s cost is Rs 100 then there is no problem -- 1-2 percentage difference is there, market does not get disturbed but if there are three-five percent differential then the whole market gets disturbed and therefore a lot of people now shifting towards the retailers to sell our products because they make guarantees and they don’t have to worry about competitor dealer getting at a cheaper price or something like that.

Reema: For how many more quarters should we expect this near-term pain? You said as of now, 40-50 percent of redistribution is completed by the end of this calendar year, you will hit 90 percent. Should we expect till then the weakness in consumer durables will continue and how much more could your margins improve?

A: The margins have already improved 2-3 percent, which is going to be sustainable. Now what happens is that just now 40 percent is done through this distribution model, the other 60 percent is through the wholesalers and all are still continue which we have one at a time stopping and then going for distribution in those market now in the next quarter, we will find that 60 percent of them have gotten through the distribution method so there will be more positives than negatives. So I am expecting in the current year itself for the year if you are talking about we should have a double digit growth very clearly for the year 2017-2018, double digit growth in case of consumer products.

The other thing which has happened is very important is that we have merged all the four businesses unit in the B2C business. Earlier we had separate lamp schemes and separate appliances, now all are merged.

So from a retailer point of view, if you look at it when my distributor goes to a retailer with a range of product, he says, this is great. So if one person comes, he takes the order for fans, appliances, lighting, everything. So he says life is easy for me, he comes every week, takes order from me and he is giving me a full range of products. So from that angle, retailer is the one who for us is very important.

Nigel: You are looking into the functionality of the business in expecting that margins productivity will improve going ahead so if you could give us some numbers.

A: We are looking at the double digit growth in the coming year for the consumer business. EPC business should be more than 20 percent because we have got very high order book and therefore if we do not do that much double digit, more than 20 percent growth would not take place.

Nigel: 20 percent growth for consumer business or for the entire?

A: Double digit that is more than 10 percent will be in the consumer product and more than 20 percent will be the EPC product.

Reema: What about any price hikes undertaken by Bajaj Electricals?

A: Nominal price increase, 2-3 percent is taking depending on the item -- aluminium based the cost is going up somewhere it may not be required but because of our centralised purchases because of our distribution, at the consumer level, the consumer is not bothered about 3-5 percent.

Nigel: Operationally, you are sounding quite confident, FY18 is looking quite good. If you can do these numbers. Is there any possibility that there can be some spinning off the business, maybe a demerger, maybe looking at some kind of inorganic growth as well, pure speculation, you can clarify that?

A: At this moment, we are not thinking of that, that is something which for the last two-three years investors keeps asking that these two businesses are so different – the EPC business and the consumer product business – why are you not separating it out. The issue is that last three-four years, there was the consumer product business which was making good profit, EPC was losing money, both together were making it workable otherwise one would have been cash rich and one would have been bankrupt.

Nigel: Will you do that in future?

A: Now both the businesses are positive. Therefore, that problem is not there from a cash flow point of view but except for the valuation, which does not make any difference, we are only looking at from a business point of view then tomorrow if I find that I need to have a good partner or something, it makes sense from a business point of view then we are going to demerge.

Nigel: Nothing on the table as of now?

A: No, nothing on the table at this moment.