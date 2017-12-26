App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 26, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect domestic biz to contribute 25% sales by FY20; revenue at Rs 400 cr: ADF Foods

In the special series of 'The Outperformers of 2017' CNBC-TV18 will be getting you companies that have been star performers this year and ADF Foods Industries is one such company that is up over 130 percent this year.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

In the special series of 'The Outperformers of 2017' CNBC-TV18 will be getting you companies that have been star performers this year and ADF Foods Industries is one such company that is up over 130 percent this year.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bimal Thakkar, MD of ADF Foods spoke about the latest happenings in his company, gave the geographical break-up and the targeted revenue and margin for FY20.

Thakkar said 95 percent of revenue comes from international business and 5 percent comes from domestic business.

We believe there is scope to grow domestic business. Therefore, expect domestic business to contribute 25 percent of sales by FY20.

We target revenue of Rs 400 crore by FY20, he added.

Talking about capex, he said we will require capital expenditure to double revenue by FY20.

He further said that frozen foods category has been growing very rapidly.

On promoter holding front, he said some promoter family members sold stake for personal requirement. However, do not think that promoter holding will fall lower than current levels.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Business

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.