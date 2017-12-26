Expect domestic biz to contribute 25% sales by FY20; revenue at Rs 400 cr: ADF Foods

In the special series of 'The Outperformers of 2017' CNBC-TV18 will be getting you companies that have been star performers this year and ADF Foods Industries is one such company that is up over 130 percent this year.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bimal Thakkar, MD of ADF Foods spoke about the latest happenings in his company, gave the geographical break-up and the targeted revenue and margin for FY20.

Thakkar said 95 percent of revenue comes from international business and 5 percent comes from domestic business.

We believe there is scope to grow domestic business. Therefore, expect domestic business to contribute 25 percent of sales by FY20.

We target revenue of Rs 400 crore by FY20, he added.

Talking about capex, he said we will require capital expenditure to double revenue by FY20.

He further said that frozen foods category has been growing very rapidly.

On promoter holding front, he said some promoter family members sold stake for personal requirement. However, do not think that promoter holding will fall lower than current levels.