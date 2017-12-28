App
Dec 28, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 5% volume growth in FY18 & 15% for FY19: Star Cement

Star Cement is buzzing on the back of the company receiving Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the central government. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Star Cement discussed this and more.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Star Cement is buzzing on the back of the company receiving Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the central government. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Star Cement discussed this and more.

We received subsidy of Rs 230 crore in the current year, said Gupta.

He further said that we expect Rs 150-200 crore more subsidy in the next quarter.

Long-term debt seen at Rs 275 crore post receiving subsidy, he added.

He also mentioned that freight subsidy will go away from January 2018.

Talking about business, he said we expect EBITDA per tonne to be at Rs 1,900-2,000 in the next year.

We expect 15 percent volume growth in FY19 and 5 percent in FY18, he mentioned.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

