Expect 12-15% growth for HSCL over next 2-3 years: NBCC

NBCC (India) Ltd management met analysts yesterday to discuss the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL) acquisition that came into effect on April 1.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD of the company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"For the next two-three years I am expecting minimum 12-15 percent topline growth for HSCL", he said, adding that he also expects 6-7 percent bottomline growth for HSCL in FY18.

Margin performance for FY18 should be in the range of 6-7 percent, he added.

Right now, HSCL a debt-free company and has cash reserves, which will be disclosed after results are out, Mittal said.