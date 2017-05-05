App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 05, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 12-15% growth for HSCL over next 2-3 years: NBCC

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD of NBCC spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector. "For the next two-three years I am expecting minimum 12-15 percent topline growth for HSCL", he said.

NBCC (India) Ltd management met analysts yesterday to discuss the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL) acquisition that came into effect on April 1.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD of the company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"For the next two-three years I am expecting minimum 12-15 percent topline growth for HSCL", he said, adding that he also expects 6-7 percent bottomline growth for HSCL in FY18.

Margin performance for FY18 should be in the range of 6-7 percent, he added.

Right now, HSCL a debt-free company and has cash reserves, which will be disclosed after results are out, Mittal said.

For full interview, watch video...

