App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 22, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exide Industries signs settlement pact with US firm

"The company was in discussion with the US company Exide Technologies for an out of court settlement to amicably resolve the long standing dispute. Based on the discussions, the company has entered into a settlement agreement with the Exide Technologies on May 19," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exide Industries signs settlement pact with US firm

Battery maker Exide Industries today said it has entered into a settlement agreement with the US-based Exide Technologies over the ownership of 'EXIDE' mark in India. In October last year, Exide Industries had said the company and Exide Technologies were in litigation over usage of the name or mark 'EXIDE' directly or indirectly, in any manner in the country.

"The company was in discussion with the US company Exide Technologies for an out of court settlement to amicably resolve the long standing dispute. Based on the discussions, the company has entered into a settlement agreement with the Exide Technologies on May 19," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The US company subject to fulfilment of conditions mentioned therein, shall forever waive any right or claim to the ownership and/or use of 'EXIDE' mark in India," it added.

The said 'litigation' is still pending before the Supreme Court for its consideration and disposal.

Shares of the company were trading 2.80 per cent lower at Rs 231.15 on the BSE.

tags #Business #Exide Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.