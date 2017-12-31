EXCON 2017: Celebrating India's rise in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index

Infrastructure is a key driver for India's economy. The sector is responsible for propelling India's overall development and enjoys intense attention of the government. In 2016, India jumped 19 places in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to rank 35th among 160 countries. This meteoric rise of India's infrastructure sector was celebrated by CII at EXCON 2017 in Bengaluru.
Infrastructure is a key driver for India's economy. The sector is responsible for propelling India's overall development and enjoys intense attention of the government. In 2016, India jumped 19 places in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to rank 35th among 160 countries. This meteoric rise of India's infrastructure sector was celebrated by CII at EXCON 2017 in Bengaluru.Watch video for more…