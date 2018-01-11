App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 11, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EXCLUSIVE: TRAI may today halve international interconnect charge to 25-30 paise

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) may today announce halving of international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute from 53 paise, according to a senior official familiar with the development. The regulation will be effective from a later date.

Dhirendra Tripathi @dtrips

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) may today announce halving of international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute from 53 paise, according to a senior official familiar with the development.  The regulation will be effective from a later date.

International termination charges are paid by the telecom operator from whose country the call is originating to the service provider here on whose network the call terminates. The charges are payable on calls made to mobiles as well as landlines. The international operator recovers this charge from its subscriber.

TRAI had raised the international termination charges to 53 paise per minute from 40 paise in February 2015 while cutting the mobile termination charges to 14 paise per minute from 20 paise per minute. The regulator further cut the mobile termination charge to 6 paise in its September 19, 2017 order while leaving the subject of revising international termination charges open to further deliberations.

TRAI’s September 19 document on regulations on domestic charges had specified it would issue a separate regulation on the issue and as things stand, that announcement could be made today.

related news

“Another issue raised in the CP (consultation paper) was about prescribing International Termination Charge and Prescription of revenue share between Indian ILDO (international long distance) and access provider in the International Termination Charge. The Authority is of the view that there is a need of more deliberation on the issue, and therefore the Authority will issue separate regulation on this issue,” TRAI had said in its September 19 tariff order on cutting local mobile termination charges.

A cut in international termination charges would go down well with the likes of AT&T and Verizon who had opposed the hike last time. Needless to say, most of the Indian operators would be unhappy, coming as it will, less than four months after the cut in mobile termination charges.

tags #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.