App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 23, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Everstone buys Malaysian medical devices Co Chemopharm

The deal will be carried out via Everlife, the Singapore-headquartered fund said in a statement today without offering the deal value.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India-focused private equity major Everstone Group has acquired Malaysian medical devices firm Chemopharm - its fourth in the healthcare segment — for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will be carried out via Everlife, the Singapore-headquartered fund said in a statement today without offering the deal value.

The deal is done through a Singaporean partner Cure Capital as a co-investor.

Everlife is an Everstone platform specially created for the healthcare sector. The acquisition is being funded from the third fund—Everstone Capital Partners, which has a corpus of USD 730 million.

related news

"Everstone has significant experience in the healthcare sector and this is its fourth investment and (we) will be looking at more opportunities in this space," Everstone Group's managing director Amit Manocha, who is also on the board of Everlife, said.

Similar to Everlife, it is an investor in a leading domestic pharma distribution platform Ascent and has since been scaled up rapidly.

Other Everstone investments in the healthcare area are Rubicon, a domestic drug delivery technology company, as well as OmniActive, a supplier of naturally sourced ingredients for eye health, weight management and heart care.

In 2015, the fund had exited Global Hospitals, a large multi-speciality tertiary hospital chain.

Chemopharm is headquartered in Malaysia and has operations in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. It is a leading player in the Southeast Asian medical devices/equipment market that is growing at 10 to 15 per cent annually.

Founded in 1976, Chemopharm represents over 50 principals and caters to over 4,000 customers, including hospitals, labs and research facilities.

The Everstone Group has assets under management of around USD 4 billion and employs over 200 people across six offices in Singapore, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mauritius and London.

tags #Business #Chemopharm #Companies #Cure Capital #Everstone Group

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.