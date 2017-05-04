App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 04, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar renews pact with Posco to supply more steel in FY18

This is the second year in a row that Essar Steel has signed such a contract with Posco. The contracted volume this year is higher by 30% compared to last year. The contract this time too, like last year, is for 12 month's supply of steel, the other official said.

Essar renews pact with Posco to supply more steel in FY18

Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

Essar Steel has signed a pact with Posco to supply the Korean company 1.1 million tonnes of the alloy this financial year, according to officials familiar with the development.

Essar only makes flat steel and the supply is for Posco's consumption in India, one of the officials said.

This is the second year in a row that Essar Steel has signed such a contract with Posco. The contracted volume this year is higher by 30 percent compared to last year. The contract this time, too, like last year, is for 12 month's supply of steel, the other official said.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies is in line with Essar Steel’s strategy to lock in a certain portion of its production through long-term arrangements. In addition to Posco, Essar has MoUs with customers from auto, infrastructure sector and overseas customers as well.

Essar Steel uses 2 million tonnes of flat steel products in its own downstream units.

Essar has a production capacity of 10 MTPA. The company produced 5.6 MTPA of steel in 2016-17 and aims to take that to 7 MTPA in the ongoing financial year.

tags #Business #Essar Steel #Posco

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.