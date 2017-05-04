Essar renews pact with Posco to supply more steel in FY18

Moneycontrol News

Essar Steel has signed a pact with Posco to supply the Korean company 1.1 million tonnes of the alloy this financial year, according to officials familiar with the development.

Essar only makes flat steel and the supply is for Posco's consumption in India, one of the officials said.

This is the second year in a row that Essar Steel has signed such a contract with Posco. The contracted volume this year is higher by 30 percent compared to last year. The contract this time, too, like last year, is for 12 month's supply of steel, the other official said.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies is in line with Essar Steel’s strategy to lock in a certain portion of its production through long-term arrangements. In addition to Posco, Essar has MoUs with customers from auto, infrastructure sector and overseas customers as well.

Essar Steel uses 2 million tonnes of flat steel products in its own downstream units.

Essar has a production capacity of 10 MTPA. The company produced 5.6 MTPA of steel in 2016-17 and aims to take that to 7 MTPA in the ongoing financial year.