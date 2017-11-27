Essar concludes sale of Aegis to Capital Square Partners for $300 million

Essar Global Fund has concluded the sale of all its stake in the holding company of business process outsourcing company, Aegis, to Capital Square Partners (CSP) for USD 300 million marking Essar Global’s complete exit from the BPO business.

The sale was announced on April 3 this year and is in line with Essar’s intent to retire its debt. “The closure of this transaction is yet another validation of Essar Global Fund’s commitment to reduce its leverage by monetising the non-core businesses in its portfolio. I congratulate CSP for investing in a high quality asset, like Aegis, in the BPO space and adding to its breadth of expertise,” said Uday Gujadhur, Director - AGC Holding.

The closure of this transaction is in line with Essar’s intent to reduce leverage that is complemented by an asset monetisation programme. The proceeds from the sale of Aegis and Essar Oil have enabled Essar to retire almost Rs 75,000 crore of debt.

Aegis Communication was acquired by the Essar Group in 2003 post which Aegis has grown over ten-fold to become a significant player in the outsourcing industry.

"I am thankful to the Essar management for incubating the BPO business and nurturing it through timely and strategic acquisitions. Essar’s support and guidance helped us grow and reach a stage where we could dream bigger and strive higher. I am very excited to have CSP join us as our new partners in Aegis’ growth journey,” said Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis.

The company operates across nine countries — India, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UK, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Peru and Malaysia, and has completed over 19 acquisitions.

The Essar Global Fund operates a number of companies in core sectors of energy, metals & mining, infrastructure and services. The aggregated revenues of the fund’s portfolio companies total USD 15 billion.

In 2014, AGC successfully sold its stake in Aegis USA Inc (comprising Aegis’ operations in the USA, the Philippines and Costa Rica) to Teleperformance.

Essar’s advisors in the transaction include Axis Capital as financial advisor, and Platinum Partners and Sidley Austin as legal advisors. Shearman & Sterling and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors to CSP.

"With this acquisition now complete, we are keenly looking forward to working with the Aegis management team to grow its global footprint and enhance its capabilities and excellence in service to its customers,” said Sanjay Chakrabarty and Mukesh Sharda, managing partners of CSP.