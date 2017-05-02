May 02, 2017 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI
Escorts appoints Amanppreet Singh Bhatia as Group HR Head
Farm equipment and engineering firm Escorts today said it has appointed Amanppreet Singh Bhatia as the Group Human Resource Head.
Bhatia has over 25 years of experience across commercial vehicle and engineering solutions, consumer durable and FMCG space."At Escorts, he will focus on organisational transformation and human resource strategic roadmap to build a strong employer brand," the company said in a statement.