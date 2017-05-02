App
Stocks
May 02, 2017 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts appoints Amanppreet Singh Bhatia as Group HR Head

Bhatia has over 25 years of experience across commercial vehicle and engineering solutions, consumer durable and FMCG space.

Farm equipment and engineering firm Escorts today said it has appointed Amanppreet Singh Bhatia as the Group Human Resource Head.

"At Escorts, he will focus on organisational transformation and human resource strategic roadmap to build a strong employer brand," the company said in a statement.

