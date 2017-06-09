Eris Lifesciences fixes IPO price band of Rs 600-603

Eris Lifesciences Ltd today announced that it has fixed price band of Rs 600 to Rs 603 per equity share for its proposed initial public offer (IPO).

The company's initial public offering was of equity shares with the face value of Rs 1 each. The offer will open on June 16 and close on 20th.Eris Lifesciences owns and operates from its manufacturing facility at Guwahati. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical products in select therapeutic areas within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) such as cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, vitamins, gastroenterology and anti-infectives.

Rising demand for drugs that treat chronic illness, driven by an increase in lifestyle disorders has led to an increase in the share of the chronic category in IPM from 30.5 per cent in 2012 to 33.4 per cent in 2016.

The IPM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6 per cent between calendar years 2016 and 2021.The company said that the overall healthcare spending in India is expected to rise due to high real GDP growth rate, improving GDP per-capita share, rising affordability, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of diseases and therapies and a greater penetration of diagnostics.

The book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer are Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India).The equity shares offered through the RHP are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.