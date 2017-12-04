App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 04, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enphase Energy opens R&D centre in India

India is powering the growth of solar sector with its ambitious targets for clean energy and is expected to be the world’s third largest solar market in 2017, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global energy technology company Enphase Energy Inc today announced opening of its first R&D centre in India to establish a best-in-class technology development centre.

India is powering the growth of solar sector with its ambitious targets for clean energy and is expected to be the world’s third largest solar market in 2017, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Enphase plans to support this rapid growth with the opening of R&D centre in Bengaluru, where it will also offer employment opportunities for engineering, operations, marketing, sales, and customer support personnel.

Enphase Energy delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform.

The company revolutionised solar sector with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped approximately 16 million microinverters, and more than 7,00,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries.

tags #Business #Companies #Enphase Energy

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.