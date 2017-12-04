Enphase Energy opens R&D centre in India

Global energy technology company Enphase Energy Inc today announced opening of its first R&D centre in India to establish a best-in-class technology development centre.

India is powering the growth of solar sector with its ambitious targets for clean energy and is expected to be the world’s third largest solar market in 2017, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Enphase plans to support this rapid growth with the opening of R&D centre in Bengaluru, where it will also offer employment opportunities for engineering, operations, marketing, sales, and customer support personnel.

Enphase Energy delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform.

The company revolutionised solar sector with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped approximately 16 million microinverters, and more than 7,00,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries.