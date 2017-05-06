Emotive connect with Infosys to remain forever: Gopalakrishnan

Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former CEO of Infosys, has said that even though he is no more professionally engaged with the company, the emotional connect will never go away.

The IT veteran's comments assume significance at a time when there is an ongoing spat between the Infosys management and founders over a range of issues, including corporate governance and salary hikes given to the top management.

Addressing the students of the Indian School of Business here yesterday, Gopalakrishnan said, "The emotional connect will never go away (with Infosys). But you are not professionally involved. You are personally not involved in business. Infosys' best interest will always be in my mind whether I am able to help or not."

On his thoughts about founders' departure from the IT bellwether, he said, "You cannot emotionally walk away from something that you have built over your lifetime, or most of your lifetime...33 or 35 years. But you also prepare yourselves for a second innings and get involved in something else".

Speaking at an interactive session with students, the industry veteran also said the IT boom will continue for the next 30 years in India and it is the best time for entrepreneurs for venturing into a business as the situation is conducive.

Talking about the environment about startups in India, he said the future would be more exciting for industries such as healthcare and automobiles.

"I firmly believe that the next 30 years will be more exciting because it is not just about IT. It is the use of IT in every aspect of our life and every industry. Automotive industry is going to transform because cars with selfless driving and many are going to come. Alternative fuels and fuel efficient cars and many more innovations are going to come. Healthcare will also witness many more changes, he opined.