Nov 14, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami's largest production unit opens in Assam 

PTI
 
 
A Rs 300-crore production unit of home-grown FMCG major Emami Limited was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal near here today.

The new plant, the largest production facility of Emami in India, will generate direct employment for 1,000 youth, said R S Agarwal and R S Goenka, joint chairmen, Emami, in a press release.

The plant is the third manufacturing unit of the company in Assam after its existing plants at Abhoypur and Amingaon, which have been providing direct employment to nearly 2,000.

The unit has been set up over 34 acres and has a total planned floor area of over 50,000 sq metre. It has the capacity to produce 1.1 lakh mt annual personal care and healthcare items.

While the total production capacity of the company in India is at present 1.63 lakh mt per annum, the launching of this new unit will increase the same to 2.73 lakh mt, the release said.

With the beginning of production at this unit, located at Pacharia near Guwahati, the number of total production unit of Emami group has risen to eight.

The other facilities are located in Amingaon, Abhoypur (both Assam), Pantnager (Uttarakhand), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Dongri (Maharashtra), Masat (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Vapi (Gujarat), the company added.

It has one overseas unit in Bangladesh.

Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami group, which has interest in FMCG, cement, newsprint and packaging board, edible oil and bio-diesel, healthcare, pharmacy retail, realty, solar power and contemporary art, among others.

