Emami Cement aims profit with Rs 2000-2200 cr sales in FY18

Aug 31, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

"We are looking at 3.2 million tonnes of cement sales in 2017-18 and look forward to some profit also," Emami Cement wholetime director & CEO Vivek Chawla said here.

The Emami group's cement arm today said it was aiming at retail sales of Rs 2000-2200 crore with some profit in the first full year of operations in FY18.

"We are looking at 3.2 million tonnes of cement sales in 2017-18 and look forward to some profit also," Emami Cement wholetime director & CEO Vivek Chawla said here.

Emami Cement chief marketing officer Vinit Kr Tiwari said the net of GST, the company realization for the year could be around Rs 1500 crore.

The Emami Cement is aggressive in garnering marketshare in the six states it has forayed so far.

By this fiscal the company will have six million tonnes of cement capacity from four million tonnes. "We are manufacturing cement in Raipur, Chattisgarh (mother plant) and West Bengal. By January 2018, the Odhisa plant will be operational," Chawla said.

Tiwari said the company will double its sales outlet from 4300 outlets by this fiscal to deepen its reach that will boost the market share to 10 per cent by 2018-19.

The intregated cement plant (clinker and grinding unit) at Chattisgarh got operational in December 2016.

While West Bengal and Odhisa are grinding units, all are two million tonne capacity each.

"We are getting good response in the all the markets we are into like Chattisgarh, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odhisa, Bihar (just launched) and partially Maharashtra. In Bengal's Panagarh grinding unit is producing about 40 per cent of its capacity. but will be ramped up with better sales projection and sand crisis getting resolved."

