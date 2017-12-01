App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami Agro takes Inland waterways route to connect North East India

The company sent its first shipment of 250 tonnes of packed edible oil from Haldia Port to Agartala via the Brahmaputra river and Bangladesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Emami Agrotech Ltd has taken up the multi-modal transportation route leveraging Inland waterways to connect North East India from its Haldia refinery in West Bengal.

The company sent its first shipment of 250 tonnes of packed edible oil from Haldia Port to Agartala via the Brahmaputra river and Bangladesh.

The vessel has already reached Ashuganj Port in Bangladesh and the finished good stocks have now started moving through trucks to Agartala, the company said in a statement.

The company expects to ship around 6,000-7,000 tonnes of packed edible oil per annum using this route. A tie-up with IWAI had been forged, the company added.

Emami Agrotech CEO Sudhakar Desai said the company would continue to explore innovative ways of transportation using the vast inland waterways within India and has plans to extend this model to Guwahati, Patna and Allahabad.

The recent floods in Bengal which resulted in derailment of road and rail transportation due to track and bridge damages on the Siliguri corridor prompted the company to adopt Inland Waterways.

tags #Current Affairs #Emami Agrotech #India #inland waterways #North East India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.