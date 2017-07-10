App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 10, 2017 08:28 PM IST |

Elliott says considering $18.5 billion offer for Oncor

Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Oncor Electric Delivery Company, said it was in the process of making an offer that values the utility at about $18.5 billion, including debt.

Elliott says considering $18.5 billion offer for Oncor

Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Oncor Electric Delivery Company, said it was in the process of making an offer that values the utility at about $18.5 billion, including debt.

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway last week offered $18.1 billion for the utility.

Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, said in a letter to the board of Energy Future Holdings Corp, parent of Oncor, that any transaction other than one led by creditors would increase regulatory risks.

Elliott's bid would be a rare challenge to Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett, who avoids auctions for companies and has told his investors he does not like to participate in bidding wars.

 

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.