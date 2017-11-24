App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 24, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss Financial Services raises Rs 1,528 cr via QIP

The QIP was subscribed by foreign as well as domestic investors like CDPQ, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak and Birla MFs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) today said it has raised Rs 1,528 crore through the qualified institution placement (QIP) route.

The QIP was subscribed by foreign as well as domestic investors like CDPQ, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak and Birla MFs.

"Investors in Edelweiss gain exposure to a diversified breadth of businesses serving both retail and corporate customers that range from retail and corporate credit, wealth management, asset management, capital markets to insurance," EFSL CMD, Rashesh Shah, said in a statement here today.

The funds raised through the QIP would be used by the company to augment its long term resources, to fund growth and expansion, maintain capital adequacy, consolidation of its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes, it added.

EFSL allotted 54,562,488 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each (equity shares) to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 280 per share, a discount of 1.80 per cent or Rs 5.14, to the QIP floor price of Rs 285.14 per equity share.

The QIP opened on November 15 and closed on November 20.

tags #Business #Companies #Edelweiss Financial Services #QIP

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.