ED files first chargesheet against Mallya in IDBI Bank loan to Kingfisher Airlines

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet against business tycoon Vijay Mallya and eight others persons, including IDBI Bank officials for alleged money laundering in the IDBI-KFA bank loan case.

The 57-page chargesheet or prosecution complaint was filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special anti-money laundering court in Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a criminal case in this deal last year under the PMLA and has attached assets worth Rs 9,600 crore till now.

A senior official told Moneycontrol that the charge sheet included how funds of about Rs 417 crore were moved abroad on the name of aircraft rentals leasing and maintenance, servicing, spare parts etc.

“There are huge variations in payments especially in leasing payments and the company has failed to submit supporting documents substantiate the payments as bonafide,” the official said.

The Enforcement Directorate has mentioned the Diageo deal in the chargesheet. It says Mallya received payment of USD 40 million from Diageo Plc on February 25, 2016. However, the deal was structured in a complex manner so as to receive this payment overseas.

The investigations conducted by the ED so far has found that Kingfisher Airlines had inflated the value of the Kingfisher brand. And, company along with IDBI bank officials “criminally conspired to obtain funds to the tune of Rs 860.92 crore despite weak financials, negative net-worth, non-compliance of corporate credit policy relating to new client, non-quality collateral security and low credit rating of the borrower".

The chargesheet also mentions that the loan had been passed on the basis of a Grant Thornton report which was prepared only for internal use.

The chargesheet says that two tranches of loans totaling Rs 350 crore was sanctioned immediately on ad-hoc basis any doing due-diligence.

Vijay Mallya has made a payment of Rs 50 crores to Force One team. Also, Mallya remitted funds to front firms under the guise of lease rentals, and around Rs 100 crore to group companies.

Enforcement Directorate is expected to request the court for a day to day hearing in this case for speedy resolution. This charge sheet will be shared by SEBI and other investigation agencies also.