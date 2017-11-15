EasyRewardz raises $2 mn by TransContinental Venture Fund & other investors

Moneycontrol News

EasyRewardz, a customer experience management company on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million in a Series A round of funding from TransContinental Venture Fund, existing angel investor Jitendra Gupta, managing director of PayU and new investor Vinay Chatlani, co-founder and CEO, Soch, among others.

The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts, both in India and overseas, as well as broaden and accelerate product development.

Ashesh Shah, founder of TCVF, will join the company’s Board of Directors.

“Having the financial support of investors will help us execute our vision to become a market leader in our chosen field of customer experience and loyalty solutions,” said Soumya Chatterjee, co-founder, and CEO of EasyRewardz.

"EasyRewardz has built a best-in-class product and full range of solutions for brands in India and abroad. We are excited about partnering with a strong management team with deep domain expertise and support them as they work towards building a world-class company in an exciting category," said Ashesh Shah, founder of TCVF.

EasyRewardz allows uses to track & manage their loyalty balances across airlines, hotels and shopping programs all from a single dashboard.