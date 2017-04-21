App
Stocks
Apr 21, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic Progesterone capsules in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy's today said it has launched generic Progesterone capsules used in treatment of menstrual irregularities and protection of the lining of uterus in the US market.

Dr Reddy's launches generic Progesterone capsules in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy's today said it has launched generic Progesterone capsules used in treatment of menstrual irregularities and protection of the lining of uterus in the US market.

The product has been approved by the US health regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The capsules in the strengths of 100 mg and 200 mg are generic versions of AbbVie Products LLC's Prometrium capsules, it added.

"The Prometrium brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 153 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending February 2017, according to IMS Health," Dr Reddy's said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's today closed at Rs 2,608.70 apiece on BSE, down 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

