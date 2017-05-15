Dr Reddy's launches generic hepatitis C drug in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Velpatasvir 100 mg fixed-dose combination, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, in the country.

The Hyderabad-based firm has launched its generic product under the brand name Resof Total, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's product is a generic version of Gilead's brand Epclusa.

"Treatment with this combination achieves a cure rate of more than 90 per cent in all genotypes of Hepatitis C virus," the company said.

Shares of the company ended 3.54 per cent up at Rs 2,676.15 on BSE.