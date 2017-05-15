App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 15, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic hepatitis C drug in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Velpatasvir 100 mg fixed-dose combination, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, in the country.

Dr Reddy's launches generic hepatitis C drug in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Velpatasvir 100 mg fixed-dose combination, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, in the country.

The Hyderabad-based firm has launched its generic product under the brand name Resof Total, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's product is a generic version of Gilead's brand Epclusa.

"Treatment with this combination achieves a cure rate of more than 90 per cent in all genotypes of Hepatitis C virus," the company said.

Shares of the company ended 3.54 per cent up at Rs 2,676.15 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.