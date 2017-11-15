Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches anti-cancer drug in US market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd today announced today that it has launched Clofarabine Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Clolar (clofarabine) Injection in the United States market, following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to a statement issued by the city-based drug maker, its generic version of the injection is available in single-dose, 20 ml flint vials containing 20 mg of clofarabine in 20 ml of solution (1mg/mL).

The Clolar brand and its generic had U.S. sales of approximately USD 53 million MAT (Moving Annual Total) for the most recent twelve months ended in September 2017, according to IMS Health. Clolar is a registered trademark of Genzyme Corporation, it said.

Clofarabine Injection is used to treat acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a cancer of white blood cells.

