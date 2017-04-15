App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 15, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's clears US FDA audit at API plant in SEZ, Srikakulam

The US FDA audit was conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Srikakulam special economic zone plant, from April 10 – 14.

Vishwanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said US FDA has completed inspection of one of its facilities in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh without making any observations.

The US FDA audit was conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Srikakulam special economic zone plant, from April 10 – 14.

The US Federal Drug Administration last week completed inspection of the company’s three other facilities at Srikakulum API plant with two observations.

The API SEZ plant is a fully automated new generation plant catering to the US market. This facility has not been issued a warning letter and is up for a routine USFDA audit. The facility is used for filing new products and is also earmarked for transferring manufacturing of certain existing products.

