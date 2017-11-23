DP World appoints Rizwan Soomar CEO & MD, Indian subcontinent

Global trade infrastructure firm DP World today said it has appointed Rizwan Soomar as the new CEO and Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent region.

The appointment will take effect from January 1, 2018.

Soomar has spent over two decades in the maritime and logistics industry with senior leadership roles at AP Moller Maersk Group, the company said in a statement.

He said the sector is undergoing major transformation and "I am confident that with the expertise and experience of our team globally, we will help the region develop cost effective logistics and warehousing solutions to efficiently serve the growing export and import trade".

Soomar replaces former SVP & Managing Director, Anil Singh who is taking over new responsibilities outside India.

The company said it has invested in the development of 5 international gateway ports in India and has a strategy of developing existing facilities rather than building more greenfield sites.

It said it aims to reach internal markets, invest in cold storage facilities and networks. It also plans to use coastal as well as inland waterways to increase efficiencies and lower costs.

DP World said it has 78 operating marine and inland terminals supported by over 50 related businesses in 40 countries across six continents.