Don’t get distracted, stay focussed on running company: Infosys shareholders

Shareholders at Infosys' Annual General Meeting asked the board to not get distracted by negative media coverage and urged them to focus on running the company.

Infosys has been in the middle of a battle between the company’s board and founders over lax corporate governance, and issues related to high executive salaries as well as the high severance package of former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal.

"Mr promoter group, allow our board to work, don’t run to the press to quote everything on ideas of governance values," said one shareholder.

Responding to such issues raised by more than one shareholders, Infosys chairman R Seshasayee said that the company’s board is “entirely committed to ensuring that the image of the company is protected” and that the board does nothing that “even remotely affects the values of this company”.

He further explained that the difference in the executive salaries of the junior engineers and senior management occur because of the global delivery model that

On the question of job losses in India as Infosys ramps up hiring in the US, Seshasayee said there would be net addition to the company’s workforce for a while. “There is no direct correlation between hiring in the US and hiring here,” he added.

Several shareholders also questioned the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the company. One suggested that Infosys adopt families of soldiers from Karnataka as CSR.

Seshasayee said the company will look into the suggestions made by the shareholders.

Most shareholders asked about the company’s plans to offer a share buyback like peers TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

Questions were also asked about job losses due to increased focus on automation, which were fielded by Seshasayee.Several long time shareholders came out in support of CEO Vishal Sikka, saying that a higher compensation does not matter as long as the company continues to deliver value to them.